Humberto Escalates: Category 3 Hurricane Looms Over Atlantic

Humberto has rapidly transformed into a Category 3 hurricane, and weather experts warn of further intensification over the Central Atlantic in the upcoming days. On Friday, the U.S. Hurricane Center reported the storm's position approximately 430 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, bearing powerful maximum sustained winds reaching 115 miles per hour.

The Miami-based forecaster highlighted that Humberto's generated swells are poised to impact the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Bermuda starting this weekend. Precautions are advised for these areas to mitigate potential risks posed by the hurricane's evolving force and reach.

Residents and authorities across affected regions are urged to remain vigilant and monitor further updates from meteorological centers as Humberto's path continues across the Atlantic.