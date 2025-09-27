Blaze at South Korea's Data Hub Disrupts Government Services

A fire broke out at South Korea's National Information Resources Services in Daejeon, affecting several online government services. The incident occurred late Friday and extended into Saturday, disrupting websites of various government ministries, the mobile identification system, and the postal service.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok stressed the importance of quickly restoring services. He instructed that all details about the service disruption should be shared with the public. One person sustained a minor injury, and there was significant fire damage primarily at the origin of the fire.

The blaze was attributed to lithium-ion batteries on the building's fifth floor. Firefighters faced challenges responding immediately due to potential harm to the servers. The national data service, a cloud server hub for South Korea, continues to operate data centers at other sites.