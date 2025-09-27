Left Menu

Blaze at South Korea's Data Hub Disrupts Government Services

A fire at South Korea's National Information Resources Services disrupted several government online services, including mobile identification and legal databases. Authorities managed to control the blaze, initially caused by lithium-ion batteries. The Prime Minister emphasized the urgency of restoring services and ensuring transparency about the disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-09-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 04:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A fire broke out at South Korea's National Information Resources Services in Daejeon, affecting several online government services. The incident occurred late Friday and extended into Saturday, disrupting websites of various government ministries, the mobile identification system, and the postal service.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok stressed the importance of quickly restoring services. He instructed that all details about the service disruption should be shared with the public. One person sustained a minor injury, and there was significant fire damage primarily at the origin of the fire.

The blaze was attributed to lithium-ion batteries on the building's fifth floor. Firefighters faced challenges responding immediately due to potential harm to the servers. The national data service, a cloud server hub for South Korea, continues to operate data centers at other sites.

