Left Menu

New Zealand Holds Off on Recognizing Palestine Amid Ongoing Conflict

New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, announced at the UN General Assembly that New Zealand will not recognize Palestine as a state at this time, citing ongoing conflict and lack of clarity about Palestine's future as reasons for this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-09-2025 05:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 05:08 IST
New Zealand Holds Off on Recognizing Palestine Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a statement delivered at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, announced that the country will not recognize the state of Palestine at this moment.

Peters highlighted the ongoing war and the fact that Hamas remains the de facto government in Gaza as major concerns. He added that without a clear roadmap for peace, there are too many uncertainties about the future state of Palestine.

This decision, Peters emphasized, reflects New Zealand's cautious approach in international diplomacy, particularly concerning volatile regions with complex issues yet to be resolved.

TRENDING

1
Cameron Young's Heroic Ryder Cup Debut Amid Sports Highlights

Cameron Young's Heroic Ryder Cup Debut Amid Sports Highlights

 Global
2
A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Detention Center Fire

A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Dete...

 Global
3
Trump's Campaign Against Political Enemies: Lisa Monaco in the Crosshairs

Trump's Campaign Against Political Enemies: Lisa Monaco in the Crosshairs

 Global
4
New Zealand's Stance on Palestine Recognition: A Delicate Balance

New Zealand's Stance on Palestine Recognition: A Delicate Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025