New Zealand Holds Off on Recognizing Palestine Amid Ongoing Conflict
New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, announced at the UN General Assembly that New Zealand will not recognize Palestine as a state at this time, citing ongoing conflict and lack of clarity about Palestine's future as reasons for this decision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-09-2025 05:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 05:08 IST
- Country:
- New Zealand
In a statement delivered at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, announced that the country will not recognize the state of Palestine at this moment.
Peters highlighted the ongoing war and the fact that Hamas remains the de facto government in Gaza as major concerns. He added that without a clear roadmap for peace, there are too many uncertainties about the future state of Palestine.
This decision, Peters emphasized, reflects New Zealand's cautious approach in international diplomacy, particularly concerning volatile regions with complex issues yet to be resolved.
Advertisement