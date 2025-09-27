New Zealand Holds Off on Recognizing Palestine Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a statement delivered at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, announced that the country will not recognize the state of Palestine at this moment.

Peters highlighted the ongoing war and the fact that Hamas remains the de facto government in Gaza as major concerns. He added that without a clear roadmap for peace, there are too many uncertainties about the future state of Palestine.

This decision, Peters emphasized, reflects New Zealand's cautious approach in international diplomacy, particularly concerning volatile regions with complex issues yet to be resolved.