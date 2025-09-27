Left Menu

FBI Firings: Agents Kneeling at Protests Dismissed Amidst Bureau Reshuffle

The FBI has dismissed agents photographed kneeling during racial justice protests following George Floyd's death. Around 20 employees were reportedly fired amid a broader personnel shake-up led by Director Kash Patel. The dismissals raised concerns over declining morale and alleged political influences in firing decisions.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has dismissed agents who were captured on camera kneeling during racial justice protests in Washington, D.C., following the 2020 killing of George Floyd, according to sources familiar with the situation.

In a move to reshape the organization, the bureau initially reassigned the agents last spring but has since terminated their employment. While the exact number of fired employees remains unclear, two sources indicate it to be approximately 20.

The decision comes amid a sweeping personnel overhaul under Director Kash Patel. The firings have sparked allegations of political influence, with some former agents suggesting pressure from the White House and the Department of Justice to remove those involved in sensitive investigations.

