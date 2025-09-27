Left Menu

FBI Dismissals Stir Controversy After 2020 Protest

The FBI has fired agents involved in a racial justice protest in 2020. The dismissals follow Trump's ally, Kash Patel, becoming FBI director. The agents, criticized for kneeling, aimed to ease tensions, not support Black Lives Matter. Terminations are linked to allegations of targeting Trump critics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 09:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FBI has terminated several agents who were seen kneeling during a 2020 racial justice protest in Washington, D.C., following the death of George Floyd. This decision aligns with recent leadership changes under Kash Patel, a Trump ally, confirmed by the Senate.

The FBI Agents Association condemned the firings, calling them unlawful. According to three anonymous sources, 15 to 22 agents were dismissed, some of whom faced backlash from right-wing commentators for their actions to de-escalate protest tensions.

The kneeling agents were captured in viral photos and videos, standing accused of supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. However, sources clarify it was a gesture to pacify crowd tensions. Meanwhile, former FBI officials have sued the Trump administration, alleging wrongful termination motivated by political retribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

