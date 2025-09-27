Teen's Tragic Death in Mangolpuri Sparks Investigation

A 15-year-old school student from outer Delhi's Mangolpuri tragically lost his life after being attacked by a group of boys, an official confirmed on Saturday.

The Class 10 student fell victim to the assault following a disagreement that began with a schoolyard quarrel on Friday night. Reportedly, adults joined in post-school hours to further the attack.

The injured youth was transported to a local hospital but succumbed during treatment. In response, authorities have launched a search for the perpetrators, analyzing local CCTV footage and collecting eyewitness testimonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)