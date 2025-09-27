Iran Recalls Ambassadors Amid U.N. Sanctions Dispute
Iran has recalled its ambassadors to Germany, France, and the UK for consultations after a failed Russian-Chinese push to delay U.N. sanctions on Iran. Only four countries supported their resolution at the U.N. Security Council, allowing sanctions reinstatement to proceed.
Escalating tensions over international diplomacy, Iran has withdrawn its ambassadors from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom for urgent consultations. The decision follows the collapse of a Russian and Chinese initiative to postpone U.N. sanctions on Iran due to lack of support.
On Friday, the Russian-Chinese proposal for delaying the sanction reinstatement received backing from just four of the 15-member U.N. Security Council, clearing the path for Iran's reentry into sanction constraints.
This move could potentially strain Iran's relationships with the West as diplomatic efforts reach a critical juncture amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran recalls its ambassadors from France, Germany and the United Kingdom ahead of UN nuclear sanctions being reimposed, reports AP.
Sarkozy's Sentence Sparks Judicial Debate in France
Francesco Bagnaia Shatters Lap Record at Japanese Grand Prix
UN Security Council Rejects Russian-Chinese Effort to Delay Iran Sanctions
Ukraine's Strategic Gains: Zelenskiy Challenges Russia's Battlefield Narrative