Iran Recalls Ambassadors Amid U.N. Sanctions Dispute

Escalating tensions over international diplomacy, Iran has withdrawn its ambassadors from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom for urgent consultations. The decision follows the collapse of a Russian and Chinese initiative to postpone U.N. sanctions on Iran due to lack of support.

On Friday, the Russian-Chinese proposal for delaying the sanction reinstatement received backing from just four of the 15-member U.N. Security Council, clearing the path for Iran's reentry into sanction constraints.

This move could potentially strain Iran's relationships with the West as diplomatic efforts reach a critical juncture amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.

