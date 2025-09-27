Left Menu

Iran Recalls Ambassadors Amid U.N. Sanctions Dispute

Iran has recalled its ambassadors to Germany, France, and the UK for consultations after a failed Russian-Chinese push to delay U.N. sanctions on Iran. Only four countries supported their resolution at the U.N. Security Council, allowing sanctions reinstatement to proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:18 IST
Iran Recalls Ambassadors Amid U.N. Sanctions Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Escalating tensions over international diplomacy, Iran has withdrawn its ambassadors from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom for urgent consultations. The decision follows the collapse of a Russian and Chinese initiative to postpone U.N. sanctions on Iran due to lack of support.

On Friday, the Russian-Chinese proposal for delaying the sanction reinstatement received backing from just four of the 15-member U.N. Security Council, clearing the path for Iran's reentry into sanction constraints.

This move could potentially strain Iran's relationships with the West as diplomatic efforts reach a critical juncture amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects in Odisha

Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects in Odisha

 India
2
Joel Benjamin: The Rising Star of Indian Volleyball

Joel Benjamin: The Rising Star of Indian Volleyball

 India
3
Artistic Unity Shines: Poonch's Kala Utsav Celebrates Diverse Talents

Artistic Unity Shines: Poonch's Kala Utsav Celebrates Diverse Talents

 India
4
Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Surat.

Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: R...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025