Gang Busted: Six Arrested with US-Made Pistol in Jharkhand
Six gang members were apprehended in Jharkhand's Latehar district with a US-made pistol. They were involved in extortion and threats against traders, and had previously assaulted workers. The arrest followed a tip-off that led police to raid a forest area and seize weapons and cash.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand police successfully apprehended six members of a notorious gang in the Latehar district, authorities confirmed on Saturday. The operation resulted in the confiscation of a US-made pistol, a symbol of escalating criminal activities in the region.
The arrested individuals were reportedly engaged in a spree of extortion and intimidation targeting local traders, with prior offenses including an assault on transmission line workers earlier in August. The suspects made ransom demands and resorted to violence to instill fear among their victims.
Acting on intelligence inputs, the police conducted a meticulously planned raid in a forested area near Manatu railway station on Friday night. During the raid, officers not only captured the suspects but also recovered a loaded pistol, a country-made revolver, and money. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle their operations completely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
