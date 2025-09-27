Left Menu

Delhi Crackdown: Illegal Firecracker Seizure Sparks Safety Concerns

In west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, police seized over 3,500 kg of illegal firecrackers and arrested a family allegedly involved in stocking and repackaging them for sale. The family reportedly turned their house into a makeshift storage for the crackers, posing a severe fire risk to the neighborhood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:54 IST
Delhi Crackdown: Illegal Firecracker Seizure Sparks Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police seized over 3,500 kg of illegal firecrackers from a house in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, officials reported on Saturday. The raid also led to the arrest of three family members involved in the illegal stockpiling and repackaging of the explosives for sale during the festive season.

Identified as Sushil Kakkar, his wife Upasana, and their son Shivam, the accused allegedly transformed their residence into a storage space for the firecrackers, creating a potential fire hazard in the densely populated Vishal Enclave area. The firecrackers, procured from Meerut, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, were packed into smaller packets for distribution across Delhi, violating the Supreme Court's ban on such activities.

Police continue to investigate the extent of the family's network, suspecting connections with wholesale suppliers in neighboring states. This operation has heightened concerns about safety and adherence to legal regulations regarding firecracker sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany on High Alert: Tackling the Rising Drone Threat

Germany on High Alert: Tackling the Rising Drone Threat

 Global
2
CPI (Maoist) Faces Internal Struggle Amid Leadership Rift

CPI (Maoist) Faces Internal Struggle Amid Leadership Rift

 India
3
Court Grants Bail to BMW Accident Accused Gaganpreet Kaur

Court Grants Bail to BMW Accident Accused Gaganpreet Kaur

 India
4
Unleashing Potential: World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Takes Center Stage in Delhi

Unleashing Potential: World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Takes Center S...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025