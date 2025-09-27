Delhi Crackdown: Illegal Firecracker Seizure Sparks Safety Concerns

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police seized over 3,500 kg of illegal firecrackers from a house in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, officials reported on Saturday. The raid also led to the arrest of three family members involved in the illegal stockpiling and repackaging of the explosives for sale during the festive season.

Identified as Sushil Kakkar, his wife Upasana, and their son Shivam, the accused allegedly transformed their residence into a storage space for the firecrackers, creating a potential fire hazard in the densely populated Vishal Enclave area. The firecrackers, procured from Meerut, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, were packed into smaller packets for distribution across Delhi, violating the Supreme Court's ban on such activities.

Police continue to investigate the extent of the family's network, suspecting connections with wholesale suppliers in neighboring states. This operation has heightened concerns about safety and adherence to legal regulations regarding firecracker sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)