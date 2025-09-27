Unveiling the Truth: Dharmasthala Allegations Under Investigation
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar addresses the government's aim to uncover facts in the Dharmasthala case. The case involves allegations of multiple murders and rapes. The Deputy CM emphasized patience for the SIT's report, as political discourse continues amidst serious accusations aimed at the temple's administrators.
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, declared the government's commitment to uncovering the truth behind severe allegations in Dharmasthala, involving multiple murders and rapes.
The statement follows Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade's acknowledgment of the government's establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is believed to be shedding light on these accusations.
Shivakumar refrained from commenting extensively, preferring to wait for the SIT report before any official statements, while noting that political commentary has flared amid the scandal impacting the revered temple's administrators.
