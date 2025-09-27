Unveiling the Truth: Dharmasthala Allegations Under Investigation

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, declared the government's commitment to uncovering the truth behind severe allegations in Dharmasthala, involving multiple murders and rapes.

The statement follows Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade's acknowledgment of the government's establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is believed to be shedding light on these accusations.

Shivakumar refrained from commenting extensively, preferring to wait for the SIT report before any official statements, while noting that political commentary has flared amid the scandal impacting the revered temple's administrators.

