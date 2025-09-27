IBSA Alliance Challenges Global Trade Instability

In a significant critique of the latest tariff conflicts, India, Brazil, and South Africa have voiced serious concerns about the imposition of unilateral tariffs and other coercive economic strategies by the United States. These actions, they argue, risk shaking the foundation of global markets and fostering an environment of instability.

During the IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) meet, leaders including India's S. Jaishankar, Brazil's Mauro Vieira, and South Africa's Sindisiwe Chikunga argued that these 'discriminatory' practices are not only unfair but also violate World Trade Organization (WTO) norms. The group called for transformative reform within the UN Security Council to address these issues.

The ministers stressed the importance of a fair and inclusive global trading system, pointing out that a balanced approach is necessary for global stability. They noted the urgency of restoring a functional WTO dispute resolution mechanism and highlighted the essential need for open agricultural trade, which is crucial in tackling global food security challenges.

