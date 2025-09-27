IBSA Alliance Challenges Global Trade Instability
India, Brazil, and South Africa expressed grave concerns about unilateral tariffs, criticizing such measures as destabilizing and inconsistent with WTO norms. The IBSA meeting underscored the necessity for transforming the UN Security Council and advocated for a more balanced global trading system, emphasizing the WTO's central role.
In a significant critique of the latest tariff conflicts, India, Brazil, and South Africa have voiced serious concerns about the imposition of unilateral tariffs and other coercive economic strategies by the United States. These actions, they argue, risk shaking the foundation of global markets and fostering an environment of instability.
During the IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) meet, leaders including India's S. Jaishankar, Brazil's Mauro Vieira, and South Africa's Sindisiwe Chikunga argued that these 'discriminatory' practices are not only unfair but also violate World Trade Organization (WTO) norms. The group called for transformative reform within the UN Security Council to address these issues.
The ministers stressed the importance of a fair and inclusive global trading system, pointing out that a balanced approach is necessary for global stability. They noted the urgency of restoring a functional WTO dispute resolution mechanism and highlighted the essential need for open agricultural trade, which is crucial in tackling global food security challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jaishankar Urges BRICS to Shield Multilateral Trade from Rising Protectionism
G4 Nations Push for Urgent UN Security Council Reform at UNGA
India and Russia Forge Stronger Ties in Agriculture
U.S. Justice and Agriculture Departments Target High Farm Input Costs
GK Energy Ltd Surges on Market Debut with Solar-Powered Agriculture Solutions