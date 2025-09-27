Left Menu

Outcry Over Cattle Trader Lynching Sparks Call for Anti-Lynching Laws

The All India Kisan Sabha has condemned the lynching of a cattle trader by alleged cow vigilantes. They criticized the central and state governments for failing to curb such violence, especially targeting Muslims. The Sabha demands arrests, compensation, and enactment of anti-lynching laws to ensure safety and fairness in livestock trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:56 IST
Outcry Over Cattle Trader Lynching Sparks Call for Anti-Lynching Laws
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the All India Kisan Sabha has expressed strong condemnation of the recent lynching of a cattle trader from the state, reportedly by cow vigilantes near Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for legal reforms.

Asif Babu Multani, also known as Sheru Susadia, a 38-year-old cattle trader, succumbed to his injuries at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Medical College after being attacked while transporting cattle. The Kisan Sabha highlighted the issue of cow-related violence targeting Muslims, referencing studies that show a rise in such incidents in recent years.

The organization critiqued government inaction against lynching and cited directives from the Supreme Court aimed at curbing mob violence. They urged the enactment of an anti-lynching law, held responsible parties accountable, and called for compensation to the victim's family. The Sabha is rallying for increased awareness and legislative action to protect the livelihood of cattle traders and farmers.

TRENDING

1
Unleashing Potential: World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Takes Center Stage in Delhi

Unleashing Potential: World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Takes Center S...

 India
2
Railway Ministry Unveils New Healthcare Facility for Employees

Railway Ministry Unveils New Healthcare Facility for Employees

 India
3
BSNL's All-Indigenous 4G Launch: A Leap Towards Self-Reliance

BSNL's All-Indigenous 4G Launch: A Leap Towards Self-Reliance

 India
4
Swift Rescue in Latur: Labourers Saved from Rising Waters

Swift Rescue in Latur: Labourers Saved from Rising Waters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025