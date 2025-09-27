Outcry Over Cattle Trader Lynching Sparks Call for Anti-Lynching Laws

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the All India Kisan Sabha has expressed strong condemnation of the recent lynching of a cattle trader from the state, reportedly by cow vigilantes near Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for legal reforms.

Asif Babu Multani, also known as Sheru Susadia, a 38-year-old cattle trader, succumbed to his injuries at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Medical College after being attacked while transporting cattle. The Kisan Sabha highlighted the issue of cow-related violence targeting Muslims, referencing studies that show a rise in such incidents in recent years.

The organization critiqued government inaction against lynching and cited directives from the Supreme Court aimed at curbing mob violence. They urged the enactment of an anti-lynching law, held responsible parties accountable, and called for compensation to the victim's family. The Sabha is rallying for increased awareness and legislative action to protect the livelihood of cattle traders and farmers.