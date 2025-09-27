Left Menu

Germany on High Alert: Tackling the Rising Drone Threat

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has expressed concerns over the increasing threat posed by drones in Germany. Following similar incidents in Denmark, Germany is considering revising aviation security laws to allow military involvement to counteract potential drone threats and safeguard critical infrastructure and public gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:11 IST
Germany on High Alert: Tackling the Rising Drone Threat
Drones

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has reported a heightened threat level posed by drones, prompting the country to enhance its defense measures. Incidents in Denmark, which disrupted air traffic, have heightened European alertness.

Germany, in response, is investigating drone sightings. 'The drone threat is high and shouldn't be underestimated,' Dobrindt explained in Berlin.

Germany plans to amend aviation security laws, enabling military intervention to neutralize drone threats, thus protecting critical infrastructure and public events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

