Germany on High Alert: Tackling the Rising Drone Threat

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has reported a heightened threat level posed by drones, prompting the country to enhance its defense measures. Incidents in Denmark, which disrupted air traffic, have heightened European alertness.

Germany, in response, is investigating drone sightings. 'The drone threat is high and shouldn't be underestimated,' Dobrindt explained in Berlin.

Germany plans to amend aviation security laws, enabling military intervention to neutralize drone threats, thus protecting critical infrastructure and public events.

