Increasing Baltic Air Defense: NATO Urged to Step Up

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics has called for enhanced NATO protection of the Baltic States due to repeated Russian airspace violations. Following similar concerns from Lithuania, Rinkevics emphasized the need for transforming Baltic air policing into a defense mission. NATO is yet to respond to these calls.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics called on NATO to bolster its defenses in the Baltic region amid ongoing concerns over Russian airspace violations. The president's comments, made during a NATO military committee meeting in Riga, align with similar demands from Lithuania for stronger air defense capabilities.

Rinkevics emphasized the urgent transformation of Baltic air policing into a comprehensive air defense mission, highlighting the need for updated rules of engagement. Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene has also pushed for increased ground-based air defense assets and technology to counter rising threats from Russia.

Despite these requests, NATO has not made a decisive response. The alliance, needing consensus from its 32 members, continues to face pressure from Baltic leaders to enhance the region's security as tensions with Russia persist.

