Luxury Car Smuggling Scandal Involving Actor Dulquer Salmaan Unfolds

Customs authorities are intensifying their investigation into a luxury vehicle smuggling operation from Bhutan, with recent developments involving prominent Malayalam film actor Dulquer Salmaan.

The agency announced on Saturday the seizure of another vehicle supposedly connected to Salmaan, bringing the total number of impounded cars in this high-profile case to 40. Among these confiscated vehicles are three linked directly to the actor himself.

The latest seizure involved a red Nissan Patrol SUV that was recovered from a residential complex in Vennala, where a relative of Salmaan resides. Officials allege the SUV was smuggled from Bhutan to Himachal Pradesh, re-registered, and eventually sold to the actor. While details are still emerging, Salmaan has taken legal action, petitioning the Kerala High Court for the release of a 2004 Land Rover Defender, citing it was initially shipped by the ICRC to its New Delhi delegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)