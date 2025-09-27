Viral Video Leads to Arrest of Teen with Illegal Weapon in Delhi
Delhi Police arrested Jamaal, a 19-year-old, seen in a viral video firing an illegal weapon. Caught in Bhajanpura, Jamaal had a country-made pistol and ammunition. Authorities are investigating the weapon's source and any potential involvement in other crimes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A 19-year-old man who appeared in a viral social media video firing shots with an illegal weapon has been apprehended by the Delhi Police, an official reported on Saturday.
Identified as Jamaal from Subhash Mohalla in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi, he was arrested late on Friday night after police received a tip-off.
During the operation, authorities recovered a country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and two spent cartridges from Jamaal. An ongoing investigation seeks to determine the weapon's origin and Jamaal's possible connection to other criminal activities.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Foils Major Fire Hazard: 3,580 kg of Illegal Firecrackers Seized
OBC Representation in Question: Congress MP Challenges Delhi Police Recruitment Discrepancies
Delhi Police Unravel Illegal Firecracker Network at Rajouri Garden
Delhi Police Nabs Gogi Gang Sharpshooters in Dramatic Gurugram Standoff
Delhi Police Clamp Down on Godman's Finances Amid Harassment Allegations