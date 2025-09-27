Viral Video Leads to Arrest of Teen with Illegal Weapon in Delhi

A 19-year-old man who appeared in a viral social media video firing shots with an illegal weapon has been apprehended by the Delhi Police, an official reported on Saturday.

Identified as Jamaal from Subhash Mohalla in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi, he was arrested late on Friday night after police received a tip-off.

During the operation, authorities recovered a country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and two spent cartridges from Jamaal. An ongoing investigation seeks to determine the weapon's origin and Jamaal's possible connection to other criminal activities.