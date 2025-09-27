Left Menu

Karnataka Contractors Allege Doubling of Commission Under Congress Rule

The Karnataka State Contractors' Association has accused the current Congress government of doubling the commissions for clearing payments compared to the previous BJP regime. The association claims many contractor payments have been delayed by over two years and alleged several irregularities within the public works departments.

The Karnataka State Contractors' Association (KSCA) has raised serious allegations against the Congress government, alleging that the commission for clearing payments has doubled under its rule compared to the previous BJP administration.

In a letter dated September 25 to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the association cited non-payment issues, claiming that contractors across various districts have not seen their dues cleared, despite repeated assurances. They further highlighted that public works departments have been releasing only 15-20% of due payments every three months.

The KSCA has also flagged issues such as unreimbursed GST from past financial years and hefty penalties imposed on vehicles by the Department of Mines and Geology. It criticised favoritism in awarding contracts and called out the ruling government for a lack of response to their grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

