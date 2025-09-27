Karnataka Contractors Allege Doubling of Commission Under Congress Rule
The Karnataka State Contractors' Association has accused the current Congress government of doubling the commissions for clearing payments compared to the previous BJP regime. The association claims many contractor payments have been delayed by over two years and alleged several irregularities within the public works departments.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka State Contractors' Association (KSCA) has raised serious allegations against the Congress government, alleging that the commission for clearing payments has doubled under its rule compared to the previous BJP administration.
In a letter dated September 25 to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the association cited non-payment issues, claiming that contractors across various districts have not seen their dues cleared, despite repeated assurances. They further highlighted that public works departments have been releasing only 15-20% of due payments every three months.
The KSCA has also flagged issues such as unreimbursed GST from past financial years and hefty penalties imposed on vehicles by the Department of Mines and Geology. It criticised favoritism in awarding contracts and called out the ruling government for a lack of response to their grievances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- contractors
- Congress
- commission
- BJP
- payments
- government
- dues
- GST
- allegations
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Rallies BJP Workers for 'Developed Bihar' Vision
BJP's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan': Driving Self-Reliance Across India
Amaravati Farmers Left in Limbo: Chowdary Criticizes NDA Government
Uttar Pradesh Government Intensifies Efforts Amid Rising Wolf Attacks
Himachal BJP Leader Criticizes Congress for Financial Strains While Commending Modi