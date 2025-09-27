Peru's Youth Stand Against Democratic Erosion

Peru's youth are mobilizing for another round of protests against President Dina Boluarte, just a week after clashes in the capital left numerous police officers, protesters, and journalists injured. This renewed unrest began on September 20, following controversial pension system reforms and lingering discontent with Boluarte's administration and Congress.

Jo-Marie Burt, a visiting professor at Princeton University's Latin American studies program, attributes the protests to deep-rooted issues such as corruption, economic uncertainty, and rising crime. The anger is further intensified by a lack of accountability for security forces involved in past fatalities when Boluarte assumed power. A recent report shows a dismal approval rating for Boluarte and Congress.

Apart from its impact on Lima, the protests have disrupted Peru's mining industry, leading Hudbay Minerals to temporarily halt operations. As part of a broader global trend, Peru's Gen Z protests resonate with youth movements in Indonesia and Nepal, characterized by a shared symbol from Japanese manga 'One Piece.' Observers emphasize the potential for sustained public pressure to catalyze positive change in democratic governance.

