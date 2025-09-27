Ladakh's Call to Vigilance: Safeguarding Peace and Harmony
Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta emphasized the need for vigilance against disruptive elements in the region. A high-level meeting assessed law and order, stressing cooperation between civil and security agencies. Gupta praised public maturity during curfew relaxations and reaffirmed commitment to peace and security.
- Country:
- India
Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta called for heightened vigilance against elements threatening peace in the Union territory. Chairing a security review meeting, he promised measures to ensure safety and stability, underscoring the need for coordination between civil and security sectors.
Gupta appealed to residents to support the administration in preserving harmony, acknowledging their restraint during brief curfew relaxations. The high-level meeting included Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Police Director General S D Singh Jamwal, and military officials discussing security strategies.
He reiterated the government's commitment to protecting citizens' welfare, emphasizing law and order as crucial for Ladakh's development. Gupta directed authorities to adopt a proactive, community-focused strategy for security challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh
- safety
- security
- vigilance
- peace
- harmony
- Kavinder Gupta
- law and order
- curfew
- public cooperation
ALSO READ
New Dawn: Uttar Pradesh Emerges as a Hub of Harmony and Heritage
Celebrating the Holistic Harmony: 10th International Ayurveda Day in Johannesburg
Tensions in Bareilly: Sufi Leader Calls for Peace amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Unrest
Harmony in the Hills: Ziro Festival of Music Celebrates Art and Culture
Harmony in the Hills: Sikkim Joins Arunachal's Ziro Fest