Left Menu

Ladakh's Call to Vigilance: Safeguarding Peace and Harmony

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta emphasized the need for vigilance against disruptive elements in the region. A high-level meeting assessed law and order, stressing cooperation between civil and security agencies. Gupta praised public maturity during curfew relaxations and reaffirmed commitment to peace and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:39 IST
Ladakh's Call to Vigilance: Safeguarding Peace and Harmony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta called for heightened vigilance against elements threatening peace in the Union territory. Chairing a security review meeting, he promised measures to ensure safety and stability, underscoring the need for coordination between civil and security sectors.

Gupta appealed to residents to support the administration in preserving harmony, acknowledging their restraint during brief curfew relaxations. The high-level meeting included Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Police Director General S D Singh Jamwal, and military officials discussing security strategies.

He reiterated the government's commitment to protecting citizens' welfare, emphasizing law and order as crucial for Ladakh's development. Gupta directed authorities to adopt a proactive, community-focused strategy for security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

 India
3
Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

 Global
4
Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025