Ladakh's Call to Vigilance: Safeguarding Peace and Harmony

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta called for heightened vigilance against elements threatening peace in the Union territory. Chairing a security review meeting, he promised measures to ensure safety and stability, underscoring the need for coordination between civil and security sectors.

Gupta appealed to residents to support the administration in preserving harmony, acknowledging their restraint during brief curfew relaxations. The high-level meeting included Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Police Director General S D Singh Jamwal, and military officials discussing security strategies.

He reiterated the government's commitment to protecting citizens' welfare, emphasizing law and order as crucial for Ladakh's development. Gupta directed authorities to adopt a proactive, community-focused strategy for security challenges.

