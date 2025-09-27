Tragedy Strikes: Mortar Shell Detonation in Pakistan Leaves Young Lives Lost
A deadly explosion caused by an old mortar shell in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tragically claimed the lives of four young boys while injuring two others. The incident unfolded in Bajaur district, an area with a longstanding history of unexploded ordnance, prompting local authorities to intensify search efforts for additional threats.
In a tragic incident on Saturday, a vintage mortar shell explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of four young boys, district officials confirmed.
The explosion occurred in Lagharai village, Bajaur, near the Afghan border, renowned for its hazardous unexploded ordnances remnants of previous conflicts.
In response, authorities have launched a comprehensive operation to find and neutralize potential threats to protect the vulnerable local communities from further danger.
