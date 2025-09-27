Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Mortar Shell Detonation in Pakistan Leaves Young Lives Lost

A deadly explosion caused by an old mortar shell in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tragically claimed the lives of four young boys while injuring two others. The incident unfolded in Bajaur district, an area with a longstanding history of unexploded ordnance, prompting local authorities to intensify search efforts for additional threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a vintage mortar shell explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of four young boys, district officials confirmed.

The explosion occurred in Lagharai village, Bajaur, near the Afghan border, renowned for its hazardous unexploded ordnances remnants of previous conflicts.

In response, authorities have launched a comprehensive operation to find and neutralize potential threats to protect the vulnerable local communities from further danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

