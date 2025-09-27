Trump's Troop Directive Stirs Tensions in Portland Amid Antifa Crackdown

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued orders to send troops to Portland, Oregon, in a bid to safeguard federal immigration facilities against so-called 'domestic terrorists.' This move is the latest in a series of federal actions targeting Democrat-led cities.

Portland's Mayor Keith Wilson condemned the president's decision, stating that no troops are needed in Portland or any other American city. The announcement comes despite local leaders not requesting federal intervention. Some, like U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, suspect the deployment aims to provoke unrest.

The backdrop to Trump's directive includes past protests, sparked by the killing of George Floyd, that were exacerbated by federal interventions. Trump's characterization of antifa as a terrorist group adds to the controversy, especially given no official links to domestic terrorism incidents have been substantiated.