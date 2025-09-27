Mediation in Modern India: Bridging Divides Through Dialogue

In a keynote at the National Mediation Conference in Bhubaneswar, CJI BR Gavai highlighted mediation as a vital tool in turning conflict into cooperation. Emphasizing open communication, he noted that the newly introduced Mediation Act, 2023 legitimizes longstanding practices in dispute resolution.

Governor Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and significant judicial figures attended the event, underscoring the importance of mediation beyond mere conflict resolution. The governor remarked that it fosters trust, maintains relationships, and ensures societal harmony, echoing ancient practices now formalized under the new law.

Chief Minister Majhi affirmed Odisha's dedication to judicial reforms, advocating for mediation as key to India's justice system. Justice Tandon praised Odisha's progress in mediation services, while Justice Surya Kant linked the Act's spirit to ancestral resolution practices, emphasizing peace over verdicts as the true measure of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)