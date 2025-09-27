Left Menu

Bareilly Unrest: 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Sparks Arrests and Tensions

In Bareilly, police arrested 39 individuals, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, after violence erupted during the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. Internet services were suspended, and 10 cases were filed against hundreds of suspects. Authorities condemned the unrest while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned against inciting violence in the name of faith.

Amid a crackdown on violence in Bareilly, police have arrested 39 people, including local religious figure Tauqeer Raza Khan, following clashes during the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. Internet services in the district have been suspended for 48 hours starting Saturday, officials confirmed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly criticized the violence, warning that those inciting unrest in the name of faith will face consequences. District Magistrate Avinash Singh announced that Maulana Tauqeer Raza and seven others have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

The unrest, sparked by the refusal of a demonstration permit, led to widespread protests and escalated tensions in the region. Raza, a notable political and religious figure, has faced similar allegations in previous incidents, including the 2010 riots and anti-CAA protests.

