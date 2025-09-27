Trump Orders Troops to Portland: Escalating Tensions

President Donald Trump has instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to deploy troops to Portland, Oregon. The move aims to protect federal immigration facilities, which Trump claims are under threat from alleged "domestic terrorists" like Antifa.

Portland leaders, including Mayor Keith Wilson, have pushed back against the decision, asserting that no additional troops are needed. The announcement has reignited memories of 2020's turmoil when federal troops were deployed, leading to prolonged protests in the city.

This latest directive from Trump comes amid rising tensions in major U.S. cities, particularly around immigration and law enforcement policies. Critics suggest that the administration is employing a strategy of escalating conflict in Democrat-driven areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)