Left Menu

Trump Orders Troops to Portland: Escalating Tensions

President Trump has ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to send troops to Portland to safeguard federal immigration facilities. This decision has sparked controversy, with local leaders arguing it as unnecessary and provocative. The deployment echoes tensions from 2020, further escalating the situation in Democrat-led cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:44 IST
Trump Orders Troops to Portland: Escalating Tensions
Trump

President Donald Trump has instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to deploy troops to Portland, Oregon. The move aims to protect federal immigration facilities, which Trump claims are under threat from alleged "domestic terrorists" like Antifa.

Portland leaders, including Mayor Keith Wilson, have pushed back against the decision, asserting that no additional troops are needed. The announcement has reignited memories of 2020's turmoil when federal troops were deployed, leading to prolonged protests in the city.

This latest directive from Trump comes amid rising tensions in major U.S. cities, particularly around immigration and law enforcement policies. Critics suggest that the administration is employing a strategy of escalating conflict in Democrat-driven areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns

Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

 Global
3
India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

 Global
4
Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Government

Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Gov...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025