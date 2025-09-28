NATO Ramps Up Baltic Defense Amid Rising Drone Threats
In response to increased drone sightings near critical infrastructure in Denmark, NATO is enhancing its Baltic Sea mission with additional air-defense assets, including a frigate. The alliance aims to safeguard against further incursions and protect key sites, amid heightened tensions with Russia over airspace violations.
NATO announced an upgrade to its security mission in the Baltic Sea, deploying an air-defense frigate and additional resources following drone incursions in Denmark. The unidentified drones, sighted near military installations, prompted concerns over regional security.
The intrusion led to temporary closures of Copenhagen Airport and other Danish airports. In response, NATO intends to enhance its vigilance in the Baltic Sea region with new multi-domain assets, which include intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms.
These actions strengthen NATO's "Baltic Sentry" mission, initiated in January due to damage to critical Baltic Sea infrastructure. The alliance also launched the "Eastern Sentry" mission to reinforce defenses on Europe's eastern front, amid Russian airspace violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia Endorses India's UNSC Bid Amid Calls for Global Reform
Russian foreign minister at UN: Any aggression against our country will be met with a 'decisive response,' reports AP.
Russia's Stand: Defending Against Perceived Threats
NATO's Baltic Defense Dilemma: Rising Tensions with Russia
International Paralympic Committee lifts the partial suspensions of Russia and Belarus