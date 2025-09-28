NATO Ramps Up Baltic Defense Amid Rising Drone Threats

NATO announced an upgrade to its security mission in the Baltic Sea, deploying an air-defense frigate and additional resources following drone incursions in Denmark. The unidentified drones, sighted near military installations, prompted concerns over regional security.

The intrusion led to temporary closures of Copenhagen Airport and other Danish airports. In response, NATO intends to enhance its vigilance in the Baltic Sea region with new multi-domain assets, which include intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms.

These actions strengthen NATO's "Baltic Sentry" mission, initiated in January due to damage to critical Baltic Sea infrastructure. The alliance also launched the "Eastern Sentry" mission to reinforce defenses on Europe's eastern front, amid Russian airspace violations.

