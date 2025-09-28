Left Menu

Teen's Ordeal: Rescued After Six-Month Captivity

A 16-year-old girl was rescued after being allegedly kidnapped and held hostage for six months, during which she was raped multiple times. The accused, Ashish Kumar Saroj, has been arrested. Following a police investigation, the girl was found near Sangam Railway Station, and Saroj was charged under various legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 28-09-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 00:33 IST
Teen's Ordeal: Rescued After Six-Month Captivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl has been rescued from captivity where she was allegedly held for six months and subjected to repeated assaults, authorities revealed on Saturday.

The prime suspect, Ashish Kumar Saroj, aged 21, is currently in custody following his arrest, according to police reports.

Investigations were set in motion when the victim's mother reported her missing on March 25, three days after her disappearance. A police search led to her discovery, and Saroj was captured near Sangam Railway Station in Prayagraj. The victim's medical examination and court testimony confirmed the charges, including under the POCSO Act, leading to Saroj's immediate incarceration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Global Commitment: Jaishankar's Assertive Stance at UNGA

India's Global Commitment: Jaishankar's Assertive Stance at UNGA

 Global
2
Tragedy in Nuh: Pond Claims Four Lives Amid Routine Chores

Tragedy in Nuh: Pond Claims Four Lives Amid Routine Chores

 India
3
India's Stand against Terrorism at UNGA: A Call for Global Accountability

India's Stand against Terrorism at UNGA: A Call for Global Accountability

 Global
4
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Stellar Performance Propels South Africa to Victory

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Stellar Performance Propels South Africa to Vict...

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025