Teen's Ordeal: Rescued After Six-Month Captivity
A 16-year-old girl was rescued after being allegedly kidnapped and held hostage for six months, during which she was raped multiple times. The accused, Ashish Kumar Saroj, has been arrested. Following a police investigation, the girl was found near Sangam Railway Station, and Saroj was charged under various legal provisions.
- Country:
- India
A 16-year-old girl has been rescued from captivity where she was allegedly held for six months and subjected to repeated assaults, authorities revealed on Saturday.
The prime suspect, Ashish Kumar Saroj, aged 21, is currently in custody following his arrest, according to police reports.
Investigations were set in motion when the victim's mother reported her missing on March 25, three days after her disappearance. A police search led to her discovery, and Saroj was captured near Sangam Railway Station in Prayagraj. The victim's medical examination and court testimony confirmed the charges, including under the POCSO Act, leading to Saroj's immediate incarceration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- kidnapping
- rescue
- 16-year-old
- victim
- Prayagraj
- POCSO
- kidnapped
- hostage
- arrest
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Vijay's Rally: Actor Mourns Karur Stampede Victims
Tripura CM Halts Convoy to Aid Accident Victim Amid Durga Puja Festivities
UN Expert Warns Mali Against ICC Withdrawal, Citing Justice and Victims’ Rights
Tragedy Strikes in Idukki Jail: Suspect in POCSO Case Found Dead
Tragedy Strikes Dallas ICE Facility: Shooter and Multiple Victims Identified