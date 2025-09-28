Teen's Ordeal: Rescued After Six-Month Captivity

A 16-year-old girl has been rescued from captivity where she was allegedly held for six months and subjected to repeated assaults, authorities revealed on Saturday.

The prime suspect, Ashish Kumar Saroj, aged 21, is currently in custody following his arrest, according to police reports.

Investigations were set in motion when the victim's mother reported her missing on March 25, three days after her disappearance. A police search led to her discovery, and Saroj was captured near Sangam Railway Station in Prayagraj. The victim's medical examination and court testimony confirmed the charges, including under the POCSO Act, leading to Saroj's immediate incarceration.

(With inputs from agencies.)