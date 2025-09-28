Left Menu

Lavrov Warns West: 'Decisive Response' to Aggression

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Western nations about potential decisive responses if aggression against Moscow occurs. Highlighting tensions amplified by recent airspace violations over Eastern Europe, Lavrov addressed the UN and criticized NATO's readiness. Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump advocates stronger stances against Russian airspace breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 01:37 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov issued a stern warning to Western nations about aggressive actions against Moscow. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Lavrov cautioned that Russia would respond decisively to any such provocations, singling out NATO for increasing tensions along Eastern Europe.

Lavrov's comments come amid rising tensions as reports highlight Russian aircraft entering Estonian airspace, and NATO intercepting Russian drones over Poland. U.S. President Donald Trump recently endorsed shooting down Russian jets infringing on NATO airspace while mocking Russia's military strength, labeling it as a 'paper tiger.' Lavrov dismissed Trump's remarks and emphasized the seriousness of invading Russian airspace.

Despite existing challenges, Lavrov expressed hope for open dialogue with the United States and met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Additionally, Lavrov voiced concerns over potential misuse of the proposed U.N. resolution, which could lead to unnecessary conflicts, notably over a U.S. naval build-up around Venezuela.

