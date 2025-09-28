Resurgence of Tensions: Trump Orders Military Action in Portland

U.S. President Donald Trump announced he is directing military forces to Portland, Oregon, to safeguard federal immigration facilities from what he described as 'domestic terrorists'. Trump has authorized 'full force, if necessary' against threats, citing Antifa and other groups as key concerns.

Portland's Mayor Keith Wilson and Oregon Governor Tina Kotek oppose the deployment, stating there are no local threats warranting military presence. Violent crime has noticeably decreased in Portland, contradicting the need for such measures, as local reports highlight significant drops in crime statistics.

Senator Ron Wyden and other local leaders fear Trump's move may instigate, rather than quell, conflict. The current tensions mirror the escalated protests of 2020, with the Trump administration's strict immigration policies continuing to spark controversy and nationwide protests in major cities.