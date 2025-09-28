Left Menu

Resurgence of Tensions: Trump Orders Military Action in Portland

Donald Trump directed the U.S. military to protect immigration facilities in Portland, Oregon, against domestic threats like Antifa. Portland's officials oppose the move, citing crime reduction. Trump's aggressive immigration policies have escalated tensions in several major U.S. cities, amid debates on crime and civil rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 04:13 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump announced he is directing military forces to Portland, Oregon, to safeguard federal immigration facilities from what he described as 'domestic terrorists'. Trump has authorized 'full force, if necessary' against threats, citing Antifa and other groups as key concerns.

Portland's Mayor Keith Wilson and Oregon Governor Tina Kotek oppose the deployment, stating there are no local threats warranting military presence. Violent crime has noticeably decreased in Portland, contradicting the need for such measures, as local reports highlight significant drops in crime statistics.

Senator Ron Wyden and other local leaders fear Trump's move may instigate, rather than quell, conflict. The current tensions mirror the escalated protests of 2020, with the Trump administration's strict immigration policies continuing to spark controversy and nationwide protests in major cities.

