Kyiv Endures Major Assault in Conflict's New Surge

Kyiv faced intense bombardment early Sunday, described by independent monitors as one of the largest attacks on the Ukrainian capital since the onset of the full-scale war by Russia over three and a half years ago.

Throughout the night, drones soared over the city and its surrounding region, accompanied by the persistent sound of anti-aircraft fire. As of 7:20 a.m. (0420 GMT), the assault was still underway, prompting many residents to seek shelter in metro stations deep beneath the city for safety.

Amidst the harrowing attack, numerous regions across Ukraine were placed under air raid alerts, underscoring the widespread threat posed by the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)