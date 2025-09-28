Left Menu

Kyiv Endures Major Assault in Conflict's New Surge

Kyiv experienced a massive assault early Sunday, marking one of the most significant strikes since the conflict's inception over three years ago. Drones hovered over the city as anti-aircraft fire persisted through the night. Residents sought refuge underground amidst widespread air raid alerts across Ukraine.

Kyiv faced intense bombardment early Sunday, described by independent monitors as one of the largest attacks on the Ukrainian capital since the onset of the full-scale war by Russia over three and a half years ago.

Throughout the night, drones soared over the city and its surrounding region, accompanied by the persistent sound of anti-aircraft fire. As of 7:20 a.m. (0420 GMT), the assault was still underway, prompting many residents to seek shelter in metro stations deep beneath the city for safety.

Amidst the harrowing attack, numerous regions across Ukraine were placed under air raid alerts, underscoring the widespread threat posed by the ongoing conflict.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

