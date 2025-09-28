Kyiv Endures Major Assault in Conflict's New Surge
Kyiv experienced a massive assault early Sunday, marking one of the most significant strikes since the conflict's inception over three years ago. Drones hovered over the city as anti-aircraft fire persisted through the night. Residents sought refuge underground amidst widespread air raid alerts across Ukraine.
Throughout the night, drones soared over the city and its surrounding region, accompanied by the persistent sound of anti-aircraft fire. As of 7:20 a.m. (0420 GMT), the assault was still underway, prompting many residents to seek shelter in metro stations deep beneath the city for safety.
Amidst the harrowing attack, numerous regions across Ukraine were placed under air raid alerts, underscoring the widespread threat posed by the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
