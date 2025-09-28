Left Menu

Daring Escape: Undertrial Prisoner Flees from Ambala Central Jail

An undertrial prisoner named Ajay Kumar, facing multiple charges including those under the POCSO Act, escaped from Ambala Central Jail. Exploiting frequent power outages, Kumar scaled an electric pole and navigated a power cable over the main wall. Police have launched a manhunt and initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 28-09-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 10:40 IST
Daring Escape: Undertrial Prisoner Flees from Ambala Central Jail
prisoner
  • Country:
  • India

An undertrial prisoner identified as Ajay Kumar executed a daring escape from Ambala Central Jail, prompting a frantic police search, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Rajiv Kumar, the Jail Deputy Superintendent, reported the escape at Baldev Nagar police station after discovering the incident during a routine evening headcount.

CCTV footage revealed Kumar exploited ongoing power outages to scale an electric pole, using the elevated structure to make his way over the prison's main wall. Authorities have registered a case and commenced investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Behari Lal Engineering Ltd Gears Up for IPO with Fresh Share Issue

Behari Lal Engineering Ltd Gears Up for IPO with Fresh Share Issue

 India
2
Russia and India: An Unwavering Strategic Alliance

Russia and India: An Unwavering Strategic Alliance

 Global
3
Curfew and Clashes: Ladakh's Unrest and the Call for Statehood

Curfew and Clashes: Ladakh's Unrest and the Call for Statehood

 India
4
Lightning Havoc in Palghar: Families Injured and Homes Damaged

Lightning Havoc in Palghar: Families Injured and Homes Damaged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025