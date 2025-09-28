Daring Escape: Undertrial Prisoner Flees from Ambala Central Jail
An undertrial prisoner named Ajay Kumar, facing multiple charges including those under the POCSO Act, escaped from Ambala Central Jail. Exploiting frequent power outages, Kumar scaled an electric pole and navigated a power cable over the main wall. Police have launched a manhunt and initiated an investigation.
An undertrial prisoner identified as Ajay Kumar executed a daring escape from Ambala Central Jail, prompting a frantic police search, officials confirmed on Sunday.
Rajiv Kumar, the Jail Deputy Superintendent, reported the escape at Baldev Nagar police station after discovering the incident during a routine evening headcount.
CCTV footage revealed Kumar exploited ongoing power outages to scale an electric pole, using the elevated structure to make his way over the prison's main wall. Authorities have registered a case and commenced investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
