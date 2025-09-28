Iran's Diplomatic Plea to Halt UN Sanctions Revival

In a strategic diplomatic move, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has called upon the United Nations Secretary General to intervene and halt any initiatives aimed at reinstating U.N. sanctions on Iran. His plea comes amid escalating tensions following the reimposition of these punitive measures.

Araqchi's letter, highlighted in a post on social media platform X, outlines Tehran's firm stance against recognizing any revival of the sanctions mechanisms, including key frameworks like the Sanctions Committee and the Panel of Experts.

This development indicates a deepening rift between Tehran and the international community, as Iran unequivocally rejects any efforts to extend, reinstitute, or enforce the U.N. sanctions, viewing such measures as detrimental to regional stability.