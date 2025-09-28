Left Menu

Iran's Diplomatic Plea to Halt UN Sanctions Revival

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi appealed to the U.N. Secretary General to stop attempts to reinstate U.N. sanctions. Araqchi emphasized that Tehran will not acknowledge any actions to revive these sanctions or related mechanisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-09-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 10:51 IST
Iran's Diplomatic Plea to Halt UN Sanctions Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a strategic diplomatic move, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has called upon the United Nations Secretary General to intervene and halt any initiatives aimed at reinstating U.N. sanctions on Iran. His plea comes amid escalating tensions following the reimposition of these punitive measures.

Araqchi's letter, highlighted in a post on social media platform X, outlines Tehran's firm stance against recognizing any revival of the sanctions mechanisms, including key frameworks like the Sanctions Committee and the Panel of Experts.

This development indicates a deepening rift between Tehran and the international community, as Iran unequivocally rejects any efforts to extend, reinstitute, or enforce the U.N. sanctions, viewing such measures as detrimental to regional stability.

TRENDING

1
Behari Lal Engineering Ltd Gears Up for IPO with Fresh Share Issue

Behari Lal Engineering Ltd Gears Up for IPO with Fresh Share Issue

 India
2
Russia and India: An Unwavering Strategic Alliance

Russia and India: An Unwavering Strategic Alliance

 Global
3
Curfew and Clashes: Ladakh's Unrest and the Call for Statehood

Curfew and Clashes: Ladakh's Unrest and the Call for Statehood

 India
4
Lightning Havoc in Palghar: Families Injured and Homes Damaged

Lightning Havoc in Palghar: Families Injured and Homes Damaged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025