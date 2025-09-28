Curfew and Clashes: Ladakh's Unrest and the Call for Statehood

For the fifth consecutive day, a curfew persists in violence-stricken Ladakh, with Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta slated for a security meeting to examine restrictions, officials reported.

The unrest began last Wednesday amid demands for statehood and the Sixth Schedule's extension to Ladakh, prompting widespread protests organized by the Leh Apex Body. Initial restrictions have eased slightly with a four-hour relaxation on Saturday, passing peacefully.

Wednesday's violence led to four deaths and numerous injuries, with over 50 arrests. Authorities detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act. Mobile internet services remain suspended, and prohibitory orders continue in major parts of the Union Territory, including Kargil.

