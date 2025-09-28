Left Menu

Massive Military Strike: Russia Targets Ukrainian Facilities

Russia's defense ministry announced a large-scale strike on Ukrainian military facilities, including airfields. The attack, utilizing precision weapons and drones, targeted the military-industrial complex. Ukraine reported at least four fatalities and numerous injuries as a result of the attack, marking it one of the heaviest assaults on Kyiv.

  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's defense ministry reported a substantial assault on Ukrainian military targets, focusing on airfields and other key infrastructures.

The attack employed precision long-range air and sea-based weapons, along with drones, specifically targeting Ukraine's military-industrial complex and airfield infrastructure.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed the attack led to at least four deaths and multiple injuries, highlighting the intensity of what is considered one of the most sustained strikes on the nation's capital to date.

