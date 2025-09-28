Left Menu

Unrest in Leh: Clashes Over Ladakh's Future

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP and RSS of attacking Ladakh's culture amid recent violence in Leh. During clashes, four were killed and 50 detained. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is held under the National Security Act. Gandhi calls for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule to ensure representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:26 IST
Unrest in Leh: Clashes Over Ladakh's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the alleged threat to Ladakh's culture and traditions by the BJP and RSS during his address on Sunday. He advocated for the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule to protect the region from further cultural erosion.

The call to action comes in the aftermath of violent incidents in Leh last week, where security forces opened fire, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and leaving many injured. Subsequently, authorities detained 50 individuals for alleged involvement in rioting.

Adding to the tensions, prominent climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, a proponent of statehood for Ladakh, has been detained under the National Security Act. As unrest continues, curfew remains in effect in Leh, with local officials reviewing security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Patiala House courts.

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Pa...

 India
2
South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

 Global
3
Tropical Turmoil: Imelda and Humberto Threaten the Atlantic

Tropical Turmoil: Imelda and Humberto Threaten the Atlantic

 United States
4
Drone Assault on Ukraine: A City Under Siege

Drone Assault on Ukraine: A City Under Siege

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025