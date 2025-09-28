Unrest in Leh: Clashes Over Ladakh's Future
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP and RSS of attacking Ladakh's culture amid recent violence in Leh. During clashes, four were killed and 50 detained. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is held under the National Security Act. Gandhi calls for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule to ensure representation.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the alleged threat to Ladakh's culture and traditions by the BJP and RSS during his address on Sunday. He advocated for the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule to protect the region from further cultural erosion.
The call to action comes in the aftermath of violent incidents in Leh last week, where security forces opened fire, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and leaving many injured. Subsequently, authorities detained 50 individuals for alleged involvement in rioting.
Adding to the tensions, prominent climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, a proponent of statehood for Ladakh, has been detained under the National Security Act. As unrest continues, curfew remains in effect in Leh, with local officials reviewing security measures.
