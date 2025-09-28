Ministry Urges Unified Reservation for Visually Impaired in Railways

The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has recommended that the Indian Railways uphold the existing 1% reservation for visually impaired individuals in employment, instead of splitting it into 0.5% for the 'blind' and 0.5% for those with 'low vision.' This advisory aligns with Section 34 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, which stipulates a collective 4% reservation across different disabilities.

The Ministry's communication to the Railway Board emphasized that the Act does not sanction any sub-quota within a disability category, stressing that the 1% reservation for each category should be treated as collective and indivisible. This ensures comprehensive representation within the specified categories of disabilities, including blindness and low vision.

Responding to the Ministry's advisory, Railway Board officials stated that all zonal railways and production units have been directed to comply with the unified reservation policy, aiming to better serve individuals with visual impairments.