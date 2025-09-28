Left Menu

Punjab Police Dismantles Major Cross-Border Drug Syndicate

Punjab Police's counter-intelligence unit has dismantled a smuggling syndicate linked with Pakistan, arresting two key operatives and seizing 4 kg of heroin. The suspects, operating under a Pakistan-based smuggler, used drones for cross-border deliveries. Further investigations are ongoing to apprehend more involved in the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:55 IST
Punjab Police Dismantles Major Cross-Border Drug Syndicate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police's counter-intelligence unit has achieved a significant breakthrough by dismantling a narcotics smuggling network linked to Pakistan. The operation has led to the arrest of two operatives and the seizure of 4 kg of heroin, according to officials on Sunday.

DGP Gaurav Yadav named the arrested individuals as Akashdeep Singh alias Tony and Pawanbir Singh, both residents of Amritsar. Police also confiscated a motorcycle that was allegedly used for transporting the heroin.

The investigation revealed that the operation was coordinated by Pakistan-based smuggler Rana King, who allegedly uses drones to send narcotics over the border. The counter-intelligence unit intercepted the suspects based on specific intelligence about a narcotic retrieval from the border area. More arrests are expected as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Intense Rains Trigger Evacuations and Crisis Management in Maharashtra

Intense Rains Trigger Evacuations and Crisis Management in Maharashtra

 India
2
Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

 Sri Lanka
3
Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

 Global
4
Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025