Punjab Police Dismantles Major Cross-Border Drug Syndicate
Punjab Police's counter-intelligence unit has dismantled a smuggling syndicate linked with Pakistan, arresting two key operatives and seizing 4 kg of heroin. The suspects, operating under a Pakistan-based smuggler, used drones for cross-border deliveries. Further investigations are ongoing to apprehend more involved in the network.
The Punjab Police's counter-intelligence unit has achieved a significant breakthrough by dismantling a narcotics smuggling network linked to Pakistan. The operation has led to the arrest of two operatives and the seizure of 4 kg of heroin, according to officials on Sunday.
DGP Gaurav Yadav named the arrested individuals as Akashdeep Singh alias Tony and Pawanbir Singh, both residents of Amritsar. Police also confiscated a motorcycle that was allegedly used for transporting the heroin.
The investigation revealed that the operation was coordinated by Pakistan-based smuggler Rana King, who allegedly uses drones to send narcotics over the border. The counter-intelligence unit intercepted the suspects based on specific intelligence about a narcotic retrieval from the border area. More arrests are expected as investigations continue.
