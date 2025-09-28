Punjab Police Dismantles Major Cross-Border Drug Syndicate

The Punjab Police's counter-intelligence unit has achieved a significant breakthrough by dismantling a narcotics smuggling network linked to Pakistan. The operation has led to the arrest of two operatives and the seizure of 4 kg of heroin, according to officials on Sunday.

DGP Gaurav Yadav named the arrested individuals as Akashdeep Singh alias Tony and Pawanbir Singh, both residents of Amritsar. Police also confiscated a motorcycle that was allegedly used for transporting the heroin.

The investigation revealed that the operation was coordinated by Pakistan-based smuggler Rana King, who allegedly uses drones to send narcotics over the border. The counter-intelligence unit intercepted the suspects based on specific intelligence about a narcotic retrieval from the border area. More arrests are expected as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)