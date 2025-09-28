Tragic Incident: Middle-Aged Woman Found Dead in Kolkata
The body of Namita Pal, a middle-aged woman residing in Kolkata's Bagha Jatin area, was found at her home on Sunday. Initial findings suggest possible electrocution as she cleaned behind a refrigerator. Neighbors heard her scream before finding her unresponsive. A post-mortem is underway to determine the cause.
On Sunday, police recovered the body of Namita Pal, a 52-year-old woman, from her home in Kolkata's Bagha Jatin area. She was found dead on the ground floor of her residence in Ward 102 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
Neighbors reported hearing a scream and rushed to find her lying unresponsive on the floor. Investigators noticed a black mark on her hand, suggesting possible electrocution as she was reportedly cleaning behind a refrigerator with a wet cloth.
An official investigation is ongoing to determine whether her death resulted from accidental electrocution or a sudden medical condition. The body has been sent for post-mortem to clarify the cause of death.
