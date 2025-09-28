Hostage Crisis Overshadows Gaza Conflict Amid International Talks

The military wing of Hamas has reported losing contact with two Israeli hostages held in Gaza City, urging Israel to cease military operations for 24 hours to assist in retrieving them.

As Israel ramps up its ground assault on Gaza, flattening districts and ordering mass evacuations, the issue of the hostages casts a shadow over looming diplomatic discussions. A potential resolution to the prolonged conflict appears tenuous as military operations intensify, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Amidst this backdrop, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. Yet, with ongoing hostilities and a humanitarian catastrophe unfolding, questions remain over the possibility of a ceasefire or peace deal.

