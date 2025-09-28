Left Menu

Justice Awaits: The Arrest of Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati

The arrest of Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati in Agra brings relief to his victims but signals the beginning of a long road to justice. Accused of sexual harassment and financial fraud, the former head of a Delhi institution leaves behind victims seeking closure and authorities urged to ensure strict penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The recent arrest of Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati in Agra on Sunday has sparked a wave of relief among his victims, yet the path to justice remains formidable. The self-styled godman, also known as Swami Parthasarathy, was detained after being on the run since September, following allegations of widespread sexual harassment.

Despite his arrest, there is a growing demand for even stricter actions to deter future crimes. Victims, predominantly from economically weaker backgrounds, revealed harrowing experiences under Saraswati's regime at a Delhi institution where he coercively retained their certificates to control them.

Investigations are underway, uncovering disturbing details including hidden cameras in hostels and financial misdeeds amounting to crores of rupees. As the legal process unfolds, victims seek a robust system that prioritizes justice over influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

