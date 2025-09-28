Drama in Narmada: Daring Rescue and Ongoing Search as Two Go Missing
A 25-year-old man was rescued from the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh, but his two friends remain missing after being swept away by strong currents. Emergency services are conducting a search operation. The young men were visiting a local temple and paused their journey to swim in the river.
- Country:
- India
A dramatic incident unfolded in the Narmada River at Budhni ghat in Madhya Pradesh when three friends stopped for a swim. Local police reported that while one individual was saved by onlookers, two others were swept away by powerful currents.
The missing individuals, identified as Nilesh Sahu and Yogesh Sahu, were part of a group traveling by motorcycle to the Maa Bijasan Devi temple in Salkanpur. Emergent weather conditions complicated rescue efforts, as local police partnered with divers and the State Disaster Response Force to conduct a search.
Due to persistent rains, the search will resume Monday morning as the community hopes for promising developments. Authorities urge residents and visitors to exercise caution near the riverbanks, given the unpredictable conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- rescue
- missing
- friends
- Narmada
- river
- police
- rains
- SDRF
- Madhya Pradesh
- rescue operation
ALSO READ
Notorious Criminal Naeem Qureshi Killed in Police Encounter
Rains Wreak Havoc in Marathwada: Mass Evacuations and Rising River Threats
Daring Daylight Heist Cracked: Police Apprehend Jewel Robbers in Dramatic Chase
Multiple people shot at Mormon church in Michigan and the shooter is down, police say, reports AP.
Intense Rains Trigger Evacuations and Crisis Management in Maharashtra