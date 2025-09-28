Drama in Narmada: Daring Rescue and Ongoing Search as Two Go Missing

A dramatic incident unfolded in the Narmada River at Budhni ghat in Madhya Pradesh when three friends stopped for a swim. Local police reported that while one individual was saved by onlookers, two others were swept away by powerful currents.

The missing individuals, identified as Nilesh Sahu and Yogesh Sahu, were part of a group traveling by motorcycle to the Maa Bijasan Devi temple in Salkanpur. Emergent weather conditions complicated rescue efforts, as local police partnered with divers and the State Disaster Response Force to conduct a search.

Due to persistent rains, the search will resume Monday morning as the community hopes for promising developments. Authorities urge residents and visitors to exercise caution near the riverbanks, given the unpredictable conditions.

