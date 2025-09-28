Uttar Pradesh's Visionary Blueprint: 'Viksit UP@2047'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a visionary plan termed 'Viksit UP@2047', aiming to make panchayats the backbone of development for the state's 2047 mission.

Adityanath, addressing district and block-level panchayat leaders, urged them to embrace innovative strategies and prioritize welfare alongside income generation to establish models of good governance and development.

The initiative not only focuses on economic growth but also stresses collective efforts, with ideas and feedback to be gathered from grassroots levels, highlighting successful initiatives across sectors like women's workforce participation, water conservation, and sustainable farming.

