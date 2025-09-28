Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Visionary Blueprint: 'Viksit UP@2047'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the significance of self-reliant panchayats for the 'Viksit Bharat - Viksit Uttar Pradesh 2047' mission. He emphasizes innovation, grassroots involvement, and women's empowerment as crucial components in achieving Uttar Pradesh's economic and social development goals.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a visionary plan termed 'Viksit UP@2047', aiming to make panchayats the backbone of development for the state's 2047 mission.

Adityanath, addressing district and block-level panchayat leaders, urged them to embrace innovative strategies and prioritize welfare alongside income generation to establish models of good governance and development.

The initiative not only focuses on economic growth but also stresses collective efforts, with ideas and feedback to be gathered from grassroots levels, highlighting successful initiatives across sectors like women's workforce participation, water conservation, and sustainable farming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

