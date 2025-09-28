Uttar Pradesh's Visionary Blueprint: 'Viksit UP@2047'
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the significance of self-reliant panchayats for the 'Viksit Bharat - Viksit Uttar Pradesh 2047' mission. He emphasizes innovation, grassroots involvement, and women's empowerment as crucial components in achieving Uttar Pradesh's economic and social development goals.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a visionary plan termed 'Viksit UP@2047', aiming to make panchayats the backbone of development for the state's 2047 mission.
Adityanath, addressing district and block-level panchayat leaders, urged them to embrace innovative strategies and prioritize welfare alongside income generation to establish models of good governance and development.
The initiative not only focuses on economic growth but also stresses collective efforts, with ideas and feedback to be gathered from grassroots levels, highlighting successful initiatives across sectors like women's workforce participation, water conservation, and sustainable farming.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reviving Swadeshi: A Path to India's Self-Reliance
Jaipur's Diwali Takes 'Swadeshi' Detour: A Step Towards Self-Reliance
BJP's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan': Driving Self-Reliance Across India
Bharat's Global Strategy: Empowering Self-Reliance and Confidence
Assam Emerges as the Nerve Centre of India's Technological Self-Reliance