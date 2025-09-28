Unfolding the 'Gen Z' Protest: Nepal's Leadership Under Fire

A Nepalese judicial commission has recommended passport confiscation for former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and four others, linking their movements to accountability as probes into the 'Gen Z' protests proceed. The commission's report suggests accountability measures to ensure those involved face due scrutiny.

Developments follow a weekend denial from Oli, who claims he never issued orders to fire during the protests that led to his ousting. At least 75 protesters died amidst allegations of excessive force by security agencies on September 8.

In another significant move, the commission has extended its recommendations to include high-ranking officials, while a newly formed interim government investigates the security forces' actions during the protest days.

(With inputs from agencies.)