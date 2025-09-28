Left Menu

Taliban Releases US Citizen in Landmark Prisoner Exchange

Amir Amiri, a US citizen, was released by the Taliban from an Afghan prison, following a prisoner exchange agreement aimed at normalizing relations. Amiri had been detained since December 2024 but is now on his way back to the US. Details of his detention remain undisclosed.

Updated: 28-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:42 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, the Taliban have released Amir Amiri, a US citizen, from an Afghan prison. This move follows a prisoner exchange agreement negotiated with US envoys, signaling a potential thaw in relations between the United States and Afghanistan's current rulers.

According to Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesperson for the Taliban Foreign Ministry, Amiri's release was part of broader efforts to normalize bilateral ties. However, Takal did not provide details regarding Amiri's initial detainment, including when, where, or why it occurred.

An official with knowledge of the situation, who requested anonymity, confirmed that Amiri has been in custody since December 2024. The official noted that Amiri is en route back to the United States, marking the end of his detention. Despite the release, specifics surrounding his detainment remain scant.

