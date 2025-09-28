Tragedy in Bhadohi: Harassment Leads to Student's Death
A student from Bhadohi district, aged 21, tragically took her own life following harassment and obscene messaging by a local man, according to police reports. Despite an initial complaint, action was only initiated after intervention from the superintendent, leading to charges against the accused, who is now at large.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:15 IST
- Country:
- India
A 21-year-old student from Bhadohi reportedly died by suicide due to harassment by a local man, prompting an FIR by the authorities.
The accused, Vipul Dubey, allegedly subjected the victim to relentless stalking and obscene messages, forcing her to discontinue her education and eventually end her life on July 11.
Police have charged Dubey with abetment of suicide and other offenses, but his whereabouts remain unknown. Despite an earlier complaint being ignored, the case gained traction only after the victim's family approached higher authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- suicide
- harassment
- Bhadohi
- student
- obscene messages
- VIPUL Dubey
- FIR
- legal
- police
- stalking
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government Showdown: Will Democrats Stand Firm Against Trump?
Tragedy at Michigan Church: Gunman Opens Fire and Sets Blaze
Chaos and Tragedy: Shooting and Fire at Grand Blanc Church
Algeria's Groundbreaking Move: First Sovereign Sukuk Issuance Set for November
Tragedy Strikes: Shooting and Fire at Michigan Church