Tragedy in Bhadohi: Harassment Leads to Student's Death

A 21-year-old student from Bhadohi reportedly died by suicide due to harassment by a local man, prompting an FIR by the authorities.

The accused, Vipul Dubey, allegedly subjected the victim to relentless stalking and obscene messages, forcing her to discontinue her education and eventually end her life on July 11.

Police have charged Dubey with abetment of suicide and other offenses, but his whereabouts remain unknown. Despite an earlier complaint being ignored, the case gained traction only after the victim's family approached higher authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)