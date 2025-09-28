Left Menu

Russia's Relentless Onslaught: Ukraine Faces Severe Drone and Missile Strikes

Russia launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Ukraine, hitting the capital Kyiv and other regions. The attack killed at least four people, including a child, and injured dozens. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy calls for global action against Russia's energy revenues. Ukraine's air defenses are tested by large-scale strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:51 IST
In a devastating show of aggression, Russia deployed hundreds of drones and missiles targeting Kyiv and various other locations across Ukraine early Sunday. The assault resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals, among them a child, while dozens more sustained injuries. Eyes soon turned to Poland, which was compelled to close its airspace in select southeastern cities, dispatching its air force in response to the unfolding threat.

Meanwhile, Ukraine reported the overnight launch of 595 drones and 48 missiles, with its defenses successfully intercepting the majority of them. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks, emphasizing they heavily targeted civilian areas, including a Kyiv cardiology clinic, with 80 injuries and significant damage to infrastructure. In response, Zelenskiy issued a renewed plea to international allies, urging them to sever Moscow's energy revenues that perpetuate its military campaign.

As Ukrainian air defenses grapple with the increased scale of these attacks, officials ramp up calls for further assistance from allies, including the deployment of additional missile systems. Amid an environment of heightened tension, residents of Kyiv confronted the aftermath of destruction, underscoring the relentless pressure on Ukraine in its ongoing conflict.

