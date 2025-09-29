Tragedy Strikes Vijay's Rally; Stampede Claims 39 Lives

Police in India have charged leaders of actor-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, following a devastating stampede at a rally in Tamil Nadu, claiming 39 lives and injuring over 50. The rally was part of Vijay's campaign for the upcoming state elections.

Denmark has imposed a ban on civil drone flights after multiple sightings at military installations prompted security concerns. The measure follows a series of drone-related disruptions at Danish airports last week, highlighting the growing issue of drone activity in sensitive areas.

In Moldova, early election results show the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity leading against the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc. The outcome is crucial for the country's potential accession to the European Union, as the ruling party seeks a mandate to strengthen ties with Brussels.

(With inputs from agencies.)