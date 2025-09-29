Tragedy Strikes Vijay's Rally; Stampede Claims 39 Lives
Indian police have filed charges against Tamil actor Vijay's political party following a deadly stampede at a rally that killed 39 people in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Denmark has banned drone flights after sightings at military bases, and Moldova's pro-EU party gains in elections against pro-Russian rivals.
Police in India have charged leaders of actor-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, following a devastating stampede at a rally in Tamil Nadu, claiming 39 lives and injuring over 50. The rally was part of Vijay's campaign for the upcoming state elections.
Denmark has imposed a ban on civil drone flights after multiple sightings at military installations prompted security concerns. The measure follows a series of drone-related disruptions at Danish airports last week, highlighting the growing issue of drone activity in sensitive areas.
In Moldova, early election results show the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity leading against the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc. The outcome is crucial for the country's potential accession to the European Union, as the ruling party seeks a mandate to strengthen ties with Brussels.
(With inputs from agencies.)