Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Vijay's Rally; Stampede Claims 39 Lives

Indian police have filed charges against Tamil actor Vijay's political party following a deadly stampede at a rally that killed 39 people in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Denmark has banned drone flights after sightings at military bases, and Moldova's pro-EU party gains in elections against pro-Russian rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 05:25 IST
Tragedy Strikes Vijay's Rally; Stampede Claims 39 Lives

Police in India have charged leaders of actor-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, following a devastating stampede at a rally in Tamil Nadu, claiming 39 lives and injuring over 50. The rally was part of Vijay's campaign for the upcoming state elections.

Denmark has imposed a ban on civil drone flights after multiple sightings at military installations prompted security concerns. The measure follows a series of drone-related disruptions at Danish airports last week, highlighting the growing issue of drone activity in sensitive areas.

In Moldova, early election results show the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity leading against the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc. The outcome is crucial for the country's potential accession to the European Union, as the ruling party seeks a mandate to strengthen ties with Brussels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
We hope that the (Asia Cup) trophy and medals will be returned to India as soon as possible: Saikia.

We hope that the (Asia Cup) trophy and medals will be returned to India as s...

 Global
2
Fire at Data Centre Sparks Major Disruption to South Korean Government Services

Fire at Data Centre Sparks Major Disruption to South Korean Government Servi...

 Global
3
Top Financial Stories: Youth Employment, OxyChem Sale, Drone Ban

Top Financial Stories: Youth Employment, OxyChem Sale, Drone Ban

 Global
4
Ceasefire Prospects Amidst Ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Ceasefire Prospects Amidst Ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025