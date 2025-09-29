Left Menu

Oregon National Guard Deployed Amid Tensions Over Federal Authority

Two hundred Oregon National Guard members are under federal control, deployed to protect immigration enforcement officers. The move, objected by state leaders, mirrors a past deployment in Los Angeles. President Trump announced the action, while state officials, including Governor Kotek, voiced opposition and filed a lawsuit.

Amidst rising tensions between state and federal authorities, two hundred members of the Oregon National Guard have been placed under federal control and deployed. This deployment aims to safeguard immigration enforcement officers and federal facilities, as outlined in a Defense Department memo received by Oregon state leaders this past Sunday.

The deployment is being met with significant opposition from Oregon state leaders, drawing comparisons to a previous deployment in Los Angeles last summer where protests erupted against similar actions. The current deployment, however, is on a considerably smaller scale.

Governor Tina Kotek and other state officials, including Attorney General Dan Rayfield, are pushing back against the federal move. Kotek openly opposed the decision in a conversation with President Trump and stated that Oregon is not a military target. Meanwhile, Rayfield is pursuing a federal lawsuit, arguing the President's actions transcend his authority and are politically motivated.

