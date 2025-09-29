Left Menu

Eight-Year Sentences for Coimbatore Residents Supporting ISIS

A NIA court in Coimbatore sentenced Muhammad Azharudeen and Shiek Hidayathulla to eight years of rigorous imprisonment for propagating ISIS ideology and recruiting youth. Found guilty under IPC and UAPA sections, the investigation followed the 2019 Sri Lanka terror attack, uncovering ties and materials linked to ISIS activities.

29-09-2025
A court in Coimbatore has sentenced two local residents to eight years of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in supporting and spreading the ideology of ISIS. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court found the defendants, Muhammad Azharudeen and Shiek Hidayathulla, guilty of recruiting individuals for the terror group.

They were convicted under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, specifically for conspiracy and supporting a terrorist organization. Their sentences will run concurrently, as per the court's order.

The investigation was initiated in 2019 after the Easter terror attack in Sri Lanka, revealing links between the accused and radical speakers. Forensic evidence uncovered their interaction with materials from the ISIS leader Zahran Hashim, detailing their efforts to further ISIS activities in South India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

