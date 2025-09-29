Rumors and Responsibility: CM Stalin Speaks on Karur Tragedy
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has cautioned against spreading rumors on social media about the tragic stampede in Karur. He expressed deep sorrow for the 41 who perished, urging people to see them beyond political affiliations, and called for responsible behavior amidst the distress.
In the aftermath of the tragic stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has issued a stern warning about spreading misinformation on social media. The disaster, which claimed 41 lives on September 27, was not tied to any political group, he emphasized.
Stalin expressed profound grief over the incident and immediately traveled to Karur to console the victims. He criticized the circulation of baseless rumors and slander on social platforms, urging people to approach the tragedy with a sense of communal empathy and responsibility.
The chief minister's video message, shared on his official social media account, called for collective responsibility in honoring the deceased and ensuring such incidents are not marred by political divisiveness or misinformation.
