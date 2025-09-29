Left Menu

Rumors and Responsibility: CM Stalin Speaks on Karur Tragedy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has cautioned against spreading rumors on social media about the tragic stampede in Karur. He expressed deep sorrow for the 41 who perished, urging people to see them beyond political affiliations, and called for responsible behavior amidst the distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:13 IST
Rumors and Responsibility: CM Stalin Speaks on Karur Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the tragic stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has issued a stern warning about spreading misinformation on social media. The disaster, which claimed 41 lives on September 27, was not tied to any political group, he emphasized.

Stalin expressed profound grief over the incident and immediately traveled to Karur to console the victims. He criticized the circulation of baseless rumors and slander on social platforms, urging people to approach the tragedy with a sense of communal empathy and responsibility.

The chief minister's video message, shared on his official social media account, called for collective responsibility in honoring the deceased and ensuring such incidents are not marred by political divisiveness or misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

 India
2
Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

 India
3
Jannik Sinner's Resilient March to China Open Semi-Finals

Jannik Sinner's Resilient March to China Open Semi-Finals

 China
4
France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025