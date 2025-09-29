Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Bengaluru Police Seize Crores Worth of Narcotics

Bengaluru Police have arrested seven individuals, including two foreigners, in drug peddling cases with narcotics worth Rs 9.93 crore seized. The Central Crime Branch's narcotics wing made the arrests over 10 days, uncovering 3.858 kg of MDMA, Ecstasy pills, Ganja, and vehicles related to the crimes.

In a significant crackdown on drug peddling, Bengaluru Police have arrested seven individuals, including two foreign nationals, and seized narcotics valued at a staggering Rs 9.93 crore. The operations were carried out by the Central Crime Branch's narcotics wing over the past 10 days.

The seizures include 3.858 kg of MDMA crystals, 41 grams of Ecstasy pills, and substantial quantities of Hydro Ganja and Ganja, along with vehicles used in the illicit activities. City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh credited the force's vigilance for these breakthroughs.

Investigations revealed various strategies employed by the accused, including smuggling drugs via courier from abroad and resale at inflated prices. The Commissioner emphasized the proactive measures in place to tackle the narcotics menace in the city.

